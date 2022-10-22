T20 World Cup likely to be affected by 3500-km-band of thunderstorms over eastern Australia

When the big guns like Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan join the fray this weekend in the T20 World Cup, rain is expected to play a big role. With a wetter-than-average summer and downpours expected through next week, parts of Australia are dealing with their third consecutive La Niña weather event which can affect the ongoing mega tournament.

This week, Australia will see wild weather as a 3500-km-band of thunderstorms passes through the centre of the country, causing impending flood warnings for the east. By the end of this week, the rain and thunderstorms will move toward eastern states, including New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and Victoria, where serious flooding is already taking place as a result of last week’s rainstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a very high (90%) likelihood of showers and possibly thunderstorms in the upcoming days. However, there are no reserve days scheduled for the group matches and only games at the knockout stage will get them. Notably, at least five overs per side will be required to decide on a winner in each match.

Coming into the T20 World Cup, following fixtures were affected by the weather: Afghanistan vs Pakistan (19 October at The Gabba, Brisbane), Bangladesh vs South Africa (19 October at Allan Border Field, Brisbane) and New Zealand vs India (19 October at The Gabba, Brisbane).

India vs Pakistan (MCG, 23 October)

Rain can play spoilsport in Sunday’s highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan. The Melbourne Cricket Ground, located in Yarra Park, Victoria, can experience a gloomy sky. It can be a massive blow for cricket fans across the world as up to 100,000 spectators are expected to attend the massive contest and tens of millions more will glue themselves to the television screen.

Weather forecast for other games:

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, where the match between Sri Lanka and Ireland is slated to be held on Sunday, may also be affected by the weather. Although the weather is expected to be good for England’s opening match against Afghanistan in Perth.

Hosts Australia have already begun their journey with the opener against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

