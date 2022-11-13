England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday to clinch their second title, joining West Indies as the only other team with two T20 World Cup titles.
The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia came to a conclusion on Sunday, with Jos Buttler’s England defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
It was England’s second T20 World Cup title, and their first title since 2010, and with that they joined West Indies with most number of titles (two).
While India were handed a semi-final exit against England, it was still a memorable tournament with the bat for Virat Kohli, who finished as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 296 runs.
Kohli registered four half-centuries this tournament, and by finishing as the tournament’s top-scorer, the former India skipper became the first player to top the batting charts on multiple editions of the T20 World Cup.
In the 2014 edition, Kohli had accumulated 319 runs from six matches.
Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga ended up as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 15 scalps, with the Player of the final and tournament Sam Curran behind the Sri Lankan with 13 wickets.
Curran had finished with figures of 3/12 against Pakistan in the final, while he also collected a five-wicket haul earlier in the tournament (5/10 vs Afghanistan).
Let’s now take a look at some important statistics from the tournament:
Top five run-getters
Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs from 6 matches
Max ODowd (Netherlands) – 242 runs from 8 matches
Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs from 6 matches
Jos Buttler (England) –225 runs from 6 matches
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) –223 runs from 8 matches
Top five wicket-takers
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 15 wickets from 8 matches
Sam Curran (England) –13 wickets from 6 matches
Bas de Leede (Netherlands) – 13 wickets from 8 matches
Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) – 12 wickets from 8 matches
Anrich Nortje (South Africa) –11 wickets from five matches
Top five highest team totals
South Africa – 205/5 against Bangladesh
New Zealand – 200/3 against Australia
India – 186/5 against Zimbabwe
Pakistan – 185/9 against South Africa
New Zealand – 185/6 against Ireland
Top five highest individual scores
Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 109 against Bangladesh
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 104 against Sri Lanka
Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 92* against Australia
Alex Hales (England) – 86* against India
Michael Jones (Scotland) – 86 against Ireland
Top five best bowling figures (Innings)
Sam Curran (England) – 5/10 against Afghanistan
Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 4/10 against Bangladesh
Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 4/13 against Sri Lanka
Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) – 4/16 against Zimbabwe
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 4/22 against Bangladesh
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Ball-tracking data shows Rohit Sharma was erroneous to say his bowlers didn’t bowl the right lines. The beehive shows all of England’s boundaries generally came from balls on a considerably tighter line.
England’s next challenge is against India, when the two teams meet in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Pakistan achieved a remarkable turnaround after losing their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe, winning the remaining three Super 12 matches to reach the semi-finals after South Africa lost to Netherlands. Pakistan then beat New Zealand in the semis to reach the final.