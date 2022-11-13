The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia came to a conclusion on Sunday, with Jos Buttler’s England defeating Babar Azam-led Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It was England’s second T20 World Cup title, and their first title since 2010, and with that they joined West Indies with most number of titles (two).

While India were handed a semi-final exit against England, it was still a memorable tournament with the bat for Virat Kohli, who finished as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 296 runs.

Kohli registered four half-centuries this tournament, and by finishing as the tournament’s top-scorer, the former India skipper became the first player to top the batting charts on multiple editions of the T20 World Cup.

In the 2014 edition, Kohli had accumulated 319 runs from six matches.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga ended up as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 15 scalps, with the Player of the final and tournament Sam Curran behind the Sri Lankan with 13 wickets.

Curran had finished with figures of 3/12 against Pakistan in the final, while he also collected a five-wicket haul earlier in the tournament (5/10 vs Afghanistan).

Let’s now take a look at some important statistics from the tournament:

Top five run-getters

Virat Kohli (India) – 296 runs from 6 matches

Max ODowd (Netherlands) – 242 runs from 8 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 239 runs from 6 matches

Jos Buttler (England) –225 runs from 6 matches

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) –223 runs from 8 matches

Top five wicket-takers

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 15 wickets from 8 matches

Sam Curran (England) –13 wickets from 6 matches

Bas de Leede (Netherlands) – 13 wickets from 8 matches

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) – 12 wickets from 8 matches

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) –11 wickets from five matches

Top five highest team totals

South Africa – 205/5 against Bangladesh

New Zealand – 200/3 against Australia

India – 186/5 against Zimbabwe

Pakistan – 185/9 against South Africa

New Zealand – 185/6 against Ireland

Top five highest individual scores

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 109 against Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 104 against Sri Lanka

Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 92* against Australia

Alex Hales (England) – 86* against India

Michael Jones (Scotland) – 86 against Ireland

Top five best bowling figures (Innings)

Sam Curran (England) – 5/10 against Afghanistan

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 4/10 against Bangladesh

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 4/13 against Sri Lanka

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) – 4/16 against Zimbabwe

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) – 4/22 against Bangladesh

