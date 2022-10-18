Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav hit on helmet by Mitchell Starc; watch video

Suryakumar Yadav was only allowed to resume his innings after he cleared a mandatory concussion test.

Australia's Mitchell Starc checks on Suryakumar Yadav's helmet after hitting him with a bouncer during a T20 World Cup warm up match in Brisbane on Monday. Twitter/Screengrab

Suryakumar Yadav scored a smooth 32-ball half-century during India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up game against Australia. The Indian batter also faced some aggressive Australian innings during the course of his knock as a short ball by Mitchell Starc hit the flush on the grill.

The helmet was also suffered damage at the point of impact as the corner of it broke. Suryakumar Yadav was only allowed to resume his innings after he cleared a mandatory concussion test.

 

Yadav went on hit six fours and a six during his 33-ball stay while getting out of a full toss that he hit back to the bowler for a caught and bowled dismissal. India went on to pose a total of 186/7 batting first while Australia were bundled out for 180 with Mohammed Shami picking four wickets in the last over for a dramatic win.

Suryakumar is among India’s in-form batters for the tournament with a half century earlier in a practice match against Western Australia XI. The World No. 2 batter has scored 1045 runs in 34 T20Is at an average of 38.70. He has scored nine fifties and a hundred in the format for India as well.

Updated Date: October 18, 2022 01:13:00 IST

