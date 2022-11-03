Suryakumar Yadav won the Indian fans in the stadium at the Adelaide Oval and the ones on the internet as well with a unique gesture while fielding against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Team India has almost confirmed their semi-final berth as they outplayed Bangladesh in the gripping battle yesterday at the Adelaide Oval. Batting first – powered by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s half-centuries – the Men in Blue produced a massive 184 runs on the board.

Bangladesh, in response, pulled off a promising start as their opener Litton Kumar Das went all guns blazing. His explosive 27-ball 60 took Bangladesh to a dominant position after 7 overs when the rain halted proceedings.

India were on the back foot when the rain paused the play after seven overs of Bangladesh’s innings. After the interruption, the Men in Blue came out with all their resources and outclassed Bangladesh in every aspect. First, KL Rahul’s on-point throw sent off in-form Litton Kumar Das (60 off 27 balls). Then, Suryakumar Yadav’s couple of successful catches snatched the game away from the Tigers.

After India were back in the contest, Suryakumar was seen pointing at the country’s name on his jersey while fielding at the long-off region. After observing the gesture, the crowd went on to cheer “India… India.” Yadav, after noticing the chant, went closer to the stands and put his hand on his ears as he asked for louder noise.

ICC shared a clip of the occurrence on their official Instagram. They captioned the video, “Indian and proud.” A lot of Indian supporters marked their presence in the comment section and showed their love. Since being shared, the Instagram reel has received over 33 lakh views and has summoned more than 6 lakh likes.

In his four innings so far at the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar has recorded 164 runs including two half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa. Though his approach towards the opponent bowlers seems aggressive, he is capable of showing enough composure when the side needs it.

