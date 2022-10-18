T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar chooses Rishabh Pant as an 'automatic pick' in the XI

Rishabh Pant, who is fighting for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the India XI, didn't play the practice match against Australia that the Men in Blue won
Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has said that wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant would be the “automatic pick” in the final XI. Gavaskar further added that Pant has had a good time with the bat in Test cricket in Australia and being a left-handed batter gives him a slight edge over Dinesh Karthik.
“These matches will certainly give us an indication, this is where he created history, he and the Indian team were chasing over 330 in the fourth innings to win a series against Australia. So this is a ground where he will be happy to play on. Sadly there are no World Cup matches over here. But if he score runs here, if he bats well, if he gets the opportunity to bat and scores even a 20 or a quick 30, he becomes an automatic pick in your team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.
“Because as you said — a left-hander makes a difference to the opposition’s bowling, the opposition captain’s plan, all the field setting, and all the ground dimensions. All of that you take into play when you looking for the final XI. All of this you are taking into account. And if you’re a left-hander like Pant, who is batting well, then you pick him,” Gavaskar added.
Pant didn’t play the practice match against Australia that the Men in Blue won. The wicket-keeper batter was seen sitting on the sidelines with an ice pack wrapped around his knee.
India will now take on New Zealand in the second practice match before starting the campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.
