Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Live score and updates: SL win toss, elect to bowl vs NAM in opener

Namibia, on the other side, are coming into this contest on the back of a win against Ireland in the warm-up match. Clearly, a side with shouldn't be taken lightly
Sri Lanka are the favourites to march ahead from this group. They had been struggling in the T20 format and in fact suffered a defeat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup earlier but made a fine comeback to lift the trophy.
PREVIEW: Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the first match of Group A in Geelong as the T20 World Cup kicks off. The Lankan lions would want to continue their Asia Cup form in this tournament as well.
The top two teams from each group will march ahead in the Super 12 stage. The Group A comprises Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and UAE while Group B has Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
SQUADS:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka
Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock
