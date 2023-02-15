The ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has been rocked by an alleged spot-fixing attempt. As per media reports, former Bangladesh cricketer Shohely Akhter allegedly made an offer to the current Bangladesh player Lata Mondal to spot-fix, Cricbuzz reported. However, Lata Mondal rejected the offer and later informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about the same.

As per reports, BCB has informed the Anti-Corruption Unit of the offer for spot-fixing in the T20 World Cup.

“Our cricketer from the World Cup squad, who has been approached [for fixing], has immediately reported it to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU. We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told Bangladesh’s The Daily Star.

Lata Mondal is an all-rounder who is part of the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Bangladesh, who are part of Group A, opened their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. They lost their next match to Australia by eight wickets.

Other teams in Group A are South Africa and New Zealand.

Shohely Akhter is an off-spinner who has played 13 T20Is and two ODIs for the Bangladesh national team. She last played an international match in October 2022.

