A day after Pakistan’s shocking loss to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, a video surfaced of Pak all-rounder Shadab Khan crying inconsolably in front of the Pakistan pavillion at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The images from the video suggest it was taken right after the match as a fan took the video of Shadab, padded up, crying on his knees. A Pakistan staff member tried to console the player. The player finally got to his senses and walked away from the crowd sensing he could be spotted crying by the public.

Shadab was among the brightest performing players for Pakistan on a day when the team was blamed of not putting in enough effort with the bat while chasing a mere target of 131 against one of the weakest bowling outfits. Shadab picked 3/23 with the ball while adding valuable 52-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shan Masood. Their partnership put Pakistan in a good position to take the game after a top-order collapse. However, Khan’s departure in the 14th over led to another batting collapse as Pak eventually fell short by a run.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that Shadab’s wicket was turning point in the game.

“When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven’t used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game,” Pakistan capain Babar said after the match.

