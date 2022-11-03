Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag criticised Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for not being able to take responsibility with the bat during their run chase against India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were cruising against India at one stage and were also 17 runs ahead on DLS par score after seven overs when rain halted the play. However, Bangladesh lost wickets in a heap after the break, losing two wickets each in back-to-back overs, putting their run chase off the track.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 13 runs off 12 deliveries and was dismissed in the 13th over when his side required 51 runs from 26 deliveries (the match was reduced to 16 overs after the rain break).

Shakib had made a surprising statement on the eve of the match, stating, “We haven’t come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow.”

Sehwag, speaking for Cricbuzz, in their post-match show, did not take Shakib’s statement lightly and said that he should have taken responsibility rather than making such nonsensical comments.

“Iss baat ki responsibility toh captain ko leni chahiye na. Uss se pehle Shanto out hue, fir ussi over me Shakib bhi out ho gaye. Toh vo, vahan par galti ho gayi. 99/3, 100/4, 102/5, ye 3 wicket jo gire hain, inme ek saajhedaari ban jaati… aisa nahi hai ki T20 me aapko 50 runs ki saajhedaari chahiye. 10 ball me 20 run ki partnership bhi game palat sakti hai. (The captain should take responsibility. Shanto was dismissed before, and Shakib got out in the same over. They lose three quick wickets. If there had been one partnership… it isn’t as if you need a 50-run partnership in T20s. A 20-run partnership in 10 balls can also change the game).”

Sehwag also went on to say that he should have stayed till the end and taken the team out of the trouble like Virat Kohli does for India.

“Mere khyaal se chook ho gayi, khud kaptaan se bhi. Vo kaptaan hain, experience bhi hai, responsibility bhi lein aur khele ant tak, jaise Kohli khelte hain. Team ko majhdaar se nikaalein, ya fir aisi ulti-seedhi statement naa dein. (I think the captain also missed a trick. He has the experience, he should take responsibility and play till the end like Kohli. He should’ve taken the team out of trouble, or else he shouldn’t make such a nonsense statement).”

India had posted a target of 185 for Bangladesh, on the back of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Kohli. Bangladesh had a feisty start as Litton Das scored 60 runs from 27 balls, and had his team in a stronger position.

However, Bangladesh failed to chase the revised target of 151 from 16 overs as the play resumed after rain and India won by five runs.

