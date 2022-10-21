Equation: Scotland and Zimbabwe are both on 2 points after two matches played in Group B and one of West Indies or Ireland will move to four points with a win in the early game. So the winner of Windies and Ireland contest will take up one spot in the Super 12 and the clash between Scotland and Zimbabwe will decide the other – cannot be more straightforward than that.

Preview: Scotland started their campaign well in this T20 World Cup. They began with an excellent victory against West Indies in their opening match. Left-arm spinner Mark Watt stood out with 3/12. In the second clash, against Ireland, Scotland seemed to be in good position until they were taken apart by some brilliant T20 batting by Curtis Campher.

Zimbabwe, too, started their campaign with a win. They beat Ireland by 31 runs but succumbed to the Windies in the second match by same margin. When Sikandar Raza clicked, he scored 82 runs. And when he didn’t, they were bundled out for 122 runs.

The bowlers did a good job of restricting Ireland and West Indies to 143 and 153 runs respectively. But it can only work if the batters do their job as well.

Squads:

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

