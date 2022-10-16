Sunday (16 October) marks exactly a week till India play arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that he already has his playing XI ready for the marquee contest.

India have been paired in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage along with Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh, with two more teams set to join at the end of the ongoing preliminary stage.

This will be the third time that both the teams face off in 2022, having locked horns twice at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup was last year in the UAE, when Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan scripted a memorable 10-wicket win for the Men in Green.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit Sharma said in a press conference on Saturday.

“We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already, those players are informed. I don’t believe in last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well,” Rohit added.

The Men in Blue have been hit with injuries ahead of the T20 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out due to injuries. In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Shami has been drafted into India’s 15-man squad, while Axar Patel also features in the same.

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007. The last ICC trophy India won was the 2013 Champions Trophy, under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

