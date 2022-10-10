The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner as the marquee tournament is set to begin on 16 October in Australia. A total of 16 teams will feature in the tournament which will be played in a group stage and knockout format.

So far six T20 World Cups have been played (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016). India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, was the batting-heavy side as the team included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa.

With the mega event set to kick off soon, India batters would once again need to step up their game in order to clinch their second T20 World Cup title. Let’s have a look at the top five run scorers for the Men in Blue in T20 World Cup history.

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to play all the editions of the T20 World Cup starting from 2007 to the 2021 edition. 35-year-old Rohit is the leading Indian run-scorer in the T20 World Cups with 847 runs in 30 innings. The opener averages a healthy 38.50 with the bat, with 79* being his highest score.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most successful batters in the history of the T20 World Cup as the former India captain won two Man of the Tournament awards in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the marquee event. 33-year old Kohli has so far scored 845 runs in the T20 World Cups with an astounding average of 76.81 in 19 innings. If Kohli is successful in showing his prowess with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2022, then the right-handed batter could well overtake Rohit as the leading run-scorer for India.

Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is number three on the list of top scorers for India in T20 World Cups. The talismanic southpaw played some crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup to help India win the trophy. Remembered for his six sixes off Stuart broad, the batter has scored 593 with an average of 23.72 in 28 innings.

MS Dhoni

Former India captain Dhoni was the first skipper to lift the T20 World Cup, also performing with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter played crucial innings coming down the order. The batter scored 529 with an average of 35.26 in 29 innings.

Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gambhir played numerous crucial innings in 2007 T20 World Cup, which included 75 runs against Pakistan to help India reach a fighting total in the final. Gambhir partnered with Sehwag at the top to constantly set good platforms for the Indian team in the maiden T20 World cup. The left-handed batter has scored 524 runs at an average of 26.20 runs in 20 innings.

