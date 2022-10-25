T20 World Cup: Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist offer advice on Australia's rescue effort

Perth: Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist who were both part of the winning 1999 ODI World Cup campaign, where the Aussies had early struggles, losing to New Zealand and Pakistan in matches two and three of the campaign, have offered the current crop some suggestions.

Australian side, captained by Steve Waugh, then managed to win seven consecutive matches after the two defeats to clinch the trophy at Lord’s.

The current Australian team are also in a challenging position after being thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in the Super 12 stage opener. It makes their clash against Sri Lanka a do-or-die affair.

“It’s not the ideal situation the Australians find themselves in, a lot to think about, a lot to ponder on that opening performance, and it’s win at all costs to stay alive,” Gilchrist said.

“We had a very big open heart-to-heart meeting (in 1999), there’d been a bit of build up at that time, and it came to a head where we had to really identify a few issues, a few things off-field out within the team dynamic.”

Gilchrist made it clear that the squad needs to sit down and discuss their problems before getting out on the field again.

“Honesty: I guess that’s the key thing, making sure if there is any little off-field issues, of which there are a few now for the Australians, they’ve got a bit to identify and work out,” he said.

“And maybe it’s not affecting them at all, but they just need to make sure they have clear heads as they lead into this next game.”

When Ponting, coach of the IPL side Delhi Capitals, was asked how Australia will execute their plans at Perth Stadium on Tuesday, he pointed at the quick bowling artillery and the need to make the most of the local conditions.

“I think it’s fair to say that the Sri Lankans probably can expect their fair share of shorter-pitched balls over there,” Ponting noted.

“It’s a very lively wicket there, we know that, the bounce there is probably unlike everywhere else in the world. Maybe if you go across the road to the WACA where it’s been that way for 50 or 60 years.”

New Zealand occupy the top spot in Group 1 with a +4.450 net run rate helping their cause ahead of Sri Lanka and England who also have two points. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Ireland Australia are winless and on zero points.

