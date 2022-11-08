After all the hara-kiri for 22 days, we are down to four teams to decide the new world T20 champions. And to eliminate one more team, New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

This tournament has been marred with two things – upsets and rain. However, even after several shocking results, the four semi-finalists are able teams and the fans are expected to have two close encounters before going into the final.

Weather, on the contrary, cannot be spoken similarly about as it can spoil the party at any point in time. Hence, it is essential to understand the weather ahead of the game.

Sydney has hosted several games so far in the T20 World Cup, but only one has been affected by rain wherein DLS had to be injected to produce the result.

And as Pakistan settle to face New Zealand on Wednesday, the weather is expected to be as clear as it can be.

The temperatures at the start of the contest would be around 20 degrees Celsius and reduce to 17 degrees as the game progresses. There will be minimal cloud cover throughout the game time and chances of rain are 0 percent.

Wind velocity will be a bit high at the start of the match, but will reduce with time. The ball might swing more in the first innings! And the humidity will fluctuate between 57 percent and 68 percent.

While New Zealand do not fall early in ICC events, Pakistan have a tendency to go down initially and then surprise everyone with their rise. And a cracking contest shall be expected without any intervention from Mother Nature.

