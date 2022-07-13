T20 World Cup Qualifier: Logan van Beek becomes first Dutch bowler to register T20I hat-trick

New Delhi: Logan van Beek on Tuesday achieved the feat of becoming the first Netherlands bowler to collect a hat-trick in T20Is.

The New Zealand-born seamer achieved the milestone during Netherlands' ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The right-arm bowler dismissed Nizakat Khan, Scott McKechnie and Ehsan Khan in the 18th over of the game to enter his name in the record books by becoming the 33rd bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the format.

The 31-year-old, who was born in Christchurch and represented his country of birth at the U-19 level, registered a Player of the Match-winning haul of 4/27 in the process as Hong Kong were bundled out for a modest 116.

The Dutch, in reply, hardly broke a sweat while chasing the target down. Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede hit 45 and an unbeaten 36 respectively as Netherlands got home with seven wickets in hand and nearly seven overs to spare.

Van Beek also shone with the ball in Netherlands' previous game, leading the way with a haul of 3/17 that helped bundle Papua New Guinea out for 111 after being set 164 to win. Van Beek had also chipped in with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 19 off 14 deliveries to contribute some valuable runs in the back-end of the Netherlands innings.

Netherlands currently find themselves at the top of their Group in the qualifying tournament for the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia later this year. The team that had failed to advance beyond the First Round in last year's edition in the UAE are currently top of Group B with two wins in as many matches, and face Uganda on Thursday in their next assignment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.