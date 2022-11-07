One of the most consistent sides in ICC events, New Zealand were the first to book a semi-final spot in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. The Kiwis finished at the top of Group 1 of Super 12s with seven points from five matches.

We take a look at how they made it to the semi-finals.

New Zealand vs Australia

The Kiwis lost the 2021 World Cup final to Australia but returned the favour in the first match of their Super 12s campaign with an 89-run win over the defending champions in Sydney. The result eventually knocked Australia out of the World Cup from Super 12s.

Batting first, Devon Conway went all ballistic with a 92-run not out knock off 58 balls. Finn Allen slammed 42 off 16 and New Zeland posted 200/3.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 111. Tim Southee and Mitch Snatner shared three wickets each as Glenn Maxwell finished as the highest run-getter for the home team with 28.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

High on confidence from a win over Australia, New Zealand were raring to have a go at the Afghans but the weather didn’t allow the teams to take the field that day as the game at Melbourne was abandoned due to rain.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

After a washout, it was important for New Zealand to not lose any momentum and they thumped Sri Lanka by 65 runs to make it five points from three matches.

It was a game that completely belonged to Glenn Phillips. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a valiant 104 off 64. Only two other Kiwi batters managed double digit scores on that day.

New Zealand bowlers backed Phillips’ excellent ton with some brilliant bowling as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 102. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34) and Dasun Shanaka (35) were the only Lankan batters to score over 10 runs. Trent Boult starred among all bowlers with four wickets.

New Zealand vs England

New Zealand’s only defeat so far at the World Cup has come against England.

Batting first, England openers gave the team a blistering start as both Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made fifties. Three Kiwi bowlers out of five had an economy rate of over 10 on the day as England scored 179/6.

In reply, New Zealand lost both openers in the powerplay followed by a 91-run stand between Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips, who made 62 off 36. From 119/2, New Zealand were then reduced to 135/6 in less than three overs and eventually lost the match by 20 runs.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran took two wickets each for England.

New Zealand vs Ireland

Their last Super 12 match was against Ireland and New Zealand secured a 35-run victory to make it to the semi-finals.

Skipper Kane Williamson finally found some good form with a 61-run knock off 35 balls New Zealand scored 185/6 batting first. Williamson’s knock didn’t allow Joshua Little’s three-feer have much impact.

Kiwi bowlers then finished the job by restricting Ireland to 150/9. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of them with three scalps to his name.

New Zealand will be playing against Pakistan in the first semi-final on 9 November in Sydney.

