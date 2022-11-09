T20 World Cup: Nasser Hussain's 'WhatsApp group dried up' after he asked for Suryakumar Yadav's weakness

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently enjoying a fine run of form at the T20 World Cup in Australia, having notched up three half-centuries in five matches so far. He’s the third highest run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with 225 runs from five matches, and for England to have any chance of beating India in the semi-final on Thursday, getting rid of Suryakumar will be crucial.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

In a recent discussion with Michael Atherton on English broadcasters SKY Sports, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain revealed that he had texted on a WhatsApp group for Suryakumar’s strengths and weaknesses. To Nasser’s surprise, there were 15 strengths, but only one weakness of Suryakumar Yadav.

“It was funny. I sent the CricViz guys a request. They were doing some prep for the game. I said ‘Come on, send me the strengths and weaknesses of Suryakumar Yadav. And on the WhatsApp group I got some 15 strengths – plays pace bowling well, spin well, hits through the square, scoops it more than any cricketer in the history of the game,” said Nasser Hussain on SKY Sports.

“Maybe, someone like a Mahela Jayawardene is the only one who has scored more runs behind square than him. His strike-rate all around. And then I said, ‘Ok, weaknesses? And the WhatsApp just dried up. The only one they had was slow left-arm spin. And England don’t have one. Dawson is in the reserve and I can’t see them calling him up. He was hobbling,” added the 54-year-old.

England, though, do not have a left-arm spinner in their squad, but Nasser Hussain believes pacer Mark Wood could give SKY a difficult time. Wood, however, gave England an injury scare as he sustained a general body stiffness during an optional training on Tuesday. However, Nasser still believed Wood could take part and trouble Suryakumar.

Nasser Hussain even recalled the moment when Suryakumar smashed Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball SKY faced in international cricket.

“It’s going to have to be Mark Wood up front. I would use him just to test Suryakumar out. He pulled Jofra (Archer) for six of his first ball. He might want to go harder up front with Wood. You know anybody can fail,” added Nasser Hussain.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.