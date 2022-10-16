Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took a blinder of a catch in the fifth over of the first innings of the inaugural T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Geelong on Sunday.

Sri Lanka were right on the money in the powerplay as they scalped three wickets in the first five overs pushing the Namibian batting line up on the back foot.

Sri Lanka had already bagged two wickets – Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan picking one each inside three overs.

On the last delivery of the fifth over, Namibia’s Loftie-Eaton tried to drive an off cutter from Chamika Karunaratne away from his body, but could only find an edge that was travelling wide off the wicketkeeper.

Mendis dived to his left and took a one-handed stunner to send the batter back to the pavilion.

“Kusal Medis, that was fantastic,” the commentator screamed on air as the wicketkeeper completed the catch.

Watch Mendis’ acrobatics here:

The Sri Lankan team was elated with the catch. Sri Lanka continued to pick wickets, but Namibia finished strongly, scoring 68 runs in the last five overs and posting 163/7 on the scoreboard.

Sri Lanka will need 164 runs to start with a win at the World Cup. Kusal Mendis will open the innings alongside Pathum Nissanka.

