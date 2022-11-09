T20 World Cup: 'It's a tough pill for us to swallow', NZ skipper Kane Williamson reacts to semi-final defeat vs Pakistan

Pakistan became the first side to make a place in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after they defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets in the semi-final in Sydney.

Chasing 153, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan provided the side with a solid start and put up a 105-run partnership for the first wicket before Babar eventually departed for 53 off 42. Rizwan also notched up a half-century before he was undone for 57 off 43.

However, Pakistan’s bowling unit was the key to their triumph as they restricted the Kiwis to a modest 152/4 in 20 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam didn’t hesitate to lavish praise on his bowling unit.

“Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we’re playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn’t come on well. Fast bowlers finished well,” he said.

Babar also said that he had planned with Rizwan to attack in the powerplay. “We planned before going that we’ll utilise the powerplay. He’s a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He’s playing very well. We’re going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final,” he added.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that the Pakistan bowlers did trouble them in the starting by picking early wickets.

“We were put under pressure early. Pakistan bowled very nicely. We managed to wrestle back some momentum with an unbelievable knock from Mitchell. At the halfway stage we were feeling it was a competitive total. Wicket was a bit tough – used surface.

“Very disappointing to not make Pakistan work a lot harder. They were outstanding. We were outplayed. It’s a tough pill for us to swallow,” he said.

Williamson also lauded Babar and Rizwan for their opening stand. “Babar and Rizwan put us under pressure. If we’re honest, we wanted to be more disciplined in our areas. At the end of the day, Pakistan certainly deserve to be the winner. There’s been a lot of good cricket.

“Throughout the round-robin, we’ve played nicely. Today we weren’t at our best. Having said that, we know the fickle nature of T20 cricket,” the right-handed batter added.

Pakistan will now meet either England or India in the final of the tournament on Sunday in Melbourne.

