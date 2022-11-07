New Zealand, England, Pakistan: these three teams were semi-finalists in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE. From 2021 to 2022, there is one change in that line-up of course. Australia made it to the semi-finals last year, while hosts India were kicked out. The tale has reversed this time in a similar way, with hosts Australia kicked out, while India have made it to the semi-finals.

It is quite a wonder for Australia given that they were the defending champions. In the past, we have seen Australian teams kick on from World Cup wins and go on a dominating run. Despite a blueprint in hand, the hosts have collapsed spectacularly this time around. Alternatively, India have had to change their blueprint after last year’s embarrassment, and in a way, it has worked.

There wasn’t a need, per se, to wipe the slate clean. It was about making alterations – going back to the drawing board and working out the math. The captaincy changed hands, and a new coaching staff took over. Then, something happened that previously perhaps didn’t, and it made all the difference. Roles were pre-defined, and Team India worked as per a set template, a formula if one might say so.

Suryakumar Yadav is the focal point of this template. While India went to the 2021 tournament banking on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, it is not the same anymore. Yes, this trio is still there. But Yadav is the one who carried the burden of demolishing opposition bowling attacks. He carries the mantle of scoring aggressively, whatever the situation might be, whatever the conditions might be, and whether he has a set platform or not. To say that he is the quintessential T20 batter wouldn’t be a lie.

On a raging, fiery wicket at Perth, Yadav was able to belt the South African attack when others had failed. On calmer wickets in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, he was able to do the same. The one time he failed, against Pakistan, India’s batting struggled. Rarely, a batter at number four has such an impact on a T20 team’s fortunes. And this is the big change from 2021 to 2022 – SKY is the torchbearer for this Indian T20I side.

Milestone 🚨 – 1000 T20I runs and counting for @surya_14kumar 👏👏 He becomes the first Indian batter to reach this milestone in 2022. Live – https://t.co/lWOa4COtk9 #INDvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/c9fW6jg3j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022

Even so, he cannot do it alone. Given the conditions heavily favouring bowlers, Arshdeep Singh’s rise has been staggering to watch. It is admirable how he shut himself off from criticism after the Asia Cup and rose above it in a different avatar. After Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out, he was always going to be a shoo-in for the playing eleven. A left-arm angle, the ability to swing both ways, and a useful death bowler – the requisite traits were all present therein. Arshdeep just had to rise to the occasion.

And boy, he has done so. This isn’t a redemption song for him; instead, this is a steep growth curve that has broken through a glass ceiling. Just like the Indian top-order batters have played second fiddle to a number four batter, the Indian attack has revolved around one young, left-arm gun pacer. In every manner then, India’s current World Cup campaign has been doubly pivoted on SKY and Arshdeep.

This revised blueprint in the past 12 months, and now into the T20 World Cup, has brought up an uptick in performance and results. Weird as it might seem, but it is indeed progress to finish top of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage and qualify for the semi-finals after 2021’s embarrassing group stage exit.

The unpredictable game against Pakistan was tided over with Virat Kohli roaring back to life. KL Rahul has found form in the final two games. Hardik Pandya has chipped in with important cameos. Minnows like the Netherlands and Zimbabwe were swept aside with ease. In friendly conditions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been rejuvenated. Only South Africa presented a real challenge, and we don’t need to worry about them anymore.

Even so, there have been lingering moments of weakness, as is this format’s wont. Whether against Pakistan, South Africa or Bangladesh, there were certain instances wherein India were punished or could have been. In a semi-final knockout situation, a team like England is more likely to pounce on such weaknesses. So, what were the main talking points emanating from an otherwise handsome group stage performance?

Major talking points from Super 12s

The openers’ returns have been a big talking point, even if now silenced by Rahul’s back-to-back half-centuries. While the fifty against Bangladesh worked wonders for him, it didn’t quite happen for Rohit Sharma post his knock against the Dutch. Consequently, he is struggling for both timing and placement. 89 runs in five innings is not the return you look for, and it hasn’t even come at a great strike-rate.

It has had a direct impact on India’s powerplay performances: 31-3 against Pakistan, 32-1 against the Dutch, 33-2 against South Africa, 37-1 against Bangladesh and 46-1 against Zimbabwe. While it is also an offshoot of the prevalent bowling friendly conditions, there is too much left to do for SKY and the lower-order batters. Without Suryakumar’s hitting prowess, India would have struggled, as underlined above. Additionally, England’s key weakness has turned out to be powerplay bowling, as seen in the defeat to Ireland. This is surely something for Indian batters to work out.

The other main worrying point is bowling performance in the middle overs, particularly the spinners. With only three wickets in four games, and an economy of 9.10, Axar Patel has been taken to the cleaners. Until this three-wicket return on Sunday, Ashwin didn’t have much to show either, even if he has held his cool on more occasions than Patel. Does this make a case for Yuzvendra Chahal in Adelaide?

“Sitting here, just after the game, we are not thinking about this. When we get to Adelaide, if the conditions warrant it, we will consider (the change),” claimed coach Rahul Dravid, after India’s win over Zimbabwe.

90000 people watched India at the MCG on 23 October. 82000 watched them again on 6 November, the two results bookending their group stage performance. Now, it remains to be seen if the Men in Blue turn up here again on 13 November.

