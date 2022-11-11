Following India’s T20 World Cup semi-final exit against England on Thursday, experts and fans alike have wondered why the same set of players handle the pressure much well during the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram also pointed out that many of the young Indian pacers don’t carry their pace into the international matches after a strong IPL season. The 56-year-old retired pacer pointed out that somebody like Avesh Khan bowled really quick during IPL but was bowling in 130s for India during Asia Cup, where he also withdrew later on with health concerns.

“Something I noted about Indian bowlers during Asia Cup. They drop pace post IPL.” Akram said on A Sports. “For instance, Avesh Khan was bowling consistently at 145kmph but after one season of IPL they play the pace drops to 130-135 kmph. So BCCI need to check the reason behind that because he got paid some 12-13 crore Indian money.”

“I think IPL need to have a pay cap for young players so that they understand bhook hoti kya hai, what it feels to be hungry. If I was earning Rs 24 crore a month then I don’t think I will work that hard once IPL is done. The culture we come from, hum khud ko dheela chhod dete hain.”

Also, present at the show was Waqar Younis, who pointed out that modern pacers often drop pace to utilise the swing and that can’t be an approach for a fast bowlers, whose prime strength is speed.

“I don’t know exactly why they are dropping pace but when I used to play and then worked as a coach, I always emphasised on bowling quickly. If you are quick then bowl quick, that’s what Wasim and I did throughout our careers. If you have pace, you learn the other bits. But if you slow it down and swing the ball, then somewhere T20 cricket and modern-day coaching is at fault for that. I don’t know what’s being taught in the Indian camp but pace matters,” Younis said.

Akram added his further bit to the conversation saying that during his heydays, former Pakistan captain and legend Imran Khan pushed him to bowl even when he was tired so that it makes him faster but the approach has changed among youngsters with the advent of T20 cricket.

“Back when I was young and was playing a drawn Test match, the general idea was to rest your frontline bowlers but Imran Khan bowled a four-over spell with all his mights and asked me to do the same from the other end. That’s because when you are tired you use all your energy to bowl fast, you increase your speed as it strengthens your muscle. The more you bowl, the faster you get. But nowadays the general idea among bowlers is that I have to bowl 18 deliveries and leave but that’s not how it works,” Akram said.

