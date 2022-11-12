Following India’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said Indian cricket is at its lowest with confusion in team selection, especially in the bowling department.

Indian bowlers felt the ire of English openers, who took just 16 overs to chase down 169 without losing a wicket on an Adelaide surface that provided no swing during the match while Indian spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin couldn’t make much out of the pitch that was gripping the ball.

“Indian fast bowling ke paas express fast bowlers nahi hai. Cut-throat spinners nahi hain. Confusing selection ke saath India andar gaya, aur badi maar khaayi. Conditions ke fast bowlers hain India ke, jahan conditions mil gayi toh khelte rahenge. Lekin very disappointing performance from India. India doesn’t deserve to meet us in MCG, or allowed to take a flight to come to Melbourne, because unki cricket aaj expose hui hai. (India don’t have express fast bowlers or impactful spinners. They had a confusing selection. Their pacers can perform if conditions suit them),” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

The 47-year-old retired bowler, who holds the record for fastest delivery, said India can’t really celebrate the fact that they reached the semifinal in a World Cup that had four good teams contending for the title while little solace could be taken from their run where they defeated the team

“Semifinal tak pohochna kaunsi badi baat hai? 4 achhi teams hain total, unme se bhi Netherlands ko haraana ya Zimbabwe ko haraake pohoch jaana… koi badi baat nahi hai. Indian cricket is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India ko apni kaptaani dekhni hogi, management ko blame lena hoga, bowling department me confusing selection ke saath Shami ko uthaake le aaye. Achhe fast bowler hain lekin banta nahi tha. (What’s so big in reaching semis? There were 4 good teams in total. You beat Netherlands and Zimbabwe, nothing big. India need to look at their leadership, management needs to take accountability. It was a confusing selection),” he added.

