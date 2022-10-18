T20 World Cup: India will benefit from 17 days preparation in Australia before tournament, says Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya felt arriving in Australia two-and-a-half weeks ahead of their opening game and taking their time to get used to the conditions would be of great help for the Men in Blue in their T20 World Cup campaign.

The Indian team landed in Perth on the 7th of this month and played two warm-up matches against the Western Australia XI at the WACA Ground, winning and losing one each, before taking on hosts and defending champions Australia on Monday in another practice game.

“I was always excited to come to Australia and get so much time to prepare because I have always felt that as an individual, if I get the right situations and conditions to practice, you can’t ask for a better scenario for me or the whole team to come here and spend 17 days before the World Cup starts and get used to the conditions, atmosphere and weather,” Pandya said in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media channels.

After their mixed results against the Western Australia XI, India begin their final preparations for the World Cup on a confident note with a six-run win over Australia on Monday, a game in which the Rohit Sharma and Co were down and out for the most part before stealing a nervy win with a late fightback.

Though he hasn’t exactly set the stage on fire in the warm-up clashes so far, especially in Monday’s fixture where he was dismissed for 2 and failed to collect a wicket, Pandya felt positive about his time spent on the ground so far in the Australia trip.

“It was a satisfactory day. It’s not about the runs I scored but was about my approach towards the game and how I adapted to the situation. I played 21 odd balls and I managed to middle almost everything,” the Gujarat Titans skipper said, referring to his 27 off 20 balls in the first practice game against WA XI, which the Indians won by 13 runs.

The inaugural T20 world champions take on the 2021 runners-up New Zealand in their fourth and final practice fixture on Wednesday before kickstarting their World Cup campaign in a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

