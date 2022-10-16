Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE

Cricket

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up match: India and Australia will be up against each other in the warm-up match. Here's how you can get all the LIVE UPDATES from the game

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE

India will be up against Australia in the first warm-up match. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India and Australia will be up against each other in the warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday. The two sides will look to give a final touch before they begin the campaign.

While hosts Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in their first match on 22nd October in Sydney, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on 23rd October in Melbourne.

Here’s how you can follow the live score of the warm-up match between India and Australia.

When is India vs Australia warm-up match?

The India vs Australia warm-up match will be played on 17th October, Monday.

Where will India vs Australia warm-up match be played?

The India vs Australia warm-up match will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will India vs Australia warm-up match start?

The India vs Australia warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

How can I watch the India vs Australia warm-up match LIVE?

The India vs Australia warm-up match will be LIVE on Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 16, 2022

