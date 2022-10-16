T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up match: India and Australia will be up against each other in the warm-up match. Here's how you can get all the LIVE UPDATES from the game
India and Australia will be up against each other in the warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday. The two sides will look to give a final touch before they begin the campaign.
While hosts Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in their first match on 22nd October in Sydney, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on 23rd October in Melbourne.
Here’s how you can follow the live score of the warm-up match between India and Australia.
When is India vs Australia warm-up match?
The India vs Australia warm-up match will be played on 17th October, Monday.
Where will India vs Australia warm-up match be played?
The India vs Australia warm-up match will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.
What time will India vs Australia warm-up match start?
The India vs Australia warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM (IST).
How can I watch the India vs Australia warm-up match LIVE?
The India vs Australia warm-up match will be LIVE on Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India vs Western Australia XI, T20 World Cup, practice match: India will play their second practice match against Western Australia. Here's how you can get all the LIVE UPDATES from the game
T20 World Cup: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan bagged the POM award in the maiden T20 WC final in 2007. Pathan picked three crucial wickets against Pakistan.
The current Indian squad at 2022 T20 World Cup is older than the previous squads of the blitzy multinational event.