India qualified for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals after the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs.
Melbourne: India have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup as the Netherlands defeated South Africa on Sunday to knock the Proteas out of the tournament.
The Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide.
India currently lead Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with six points from four matches. South Africa end the tournament with five points from five matches.
South Africa’s loss has also made Pakistan vs Bangladesh game a straight knockout for a semi-finals spot. The winner of that match will be the other semi-finalist from Group 2.
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are on four points after four matches each.
India will need to beat Zimbabwe, who they meet on Sunday, to guarantee the top spot in Group 2.
Earlier in the match at Adelaide, Netherlands scored 158 for 4 and then restricted South Africa to 145 for 8 to register their first win over the Proteas in any format of the game.
