Former head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the current India batting lineup for the T20 World Cup 2022 is the best the team ever had. India, under Shashtri’s leadership, failed to make it to the knockouts of the 2021 T20 World Cup. And a lot has changed in the team since then.

Suryakumar Yadav has improved significantly as a batter while Dinesh Karthik has been added to the side as a finisher. Hardik Pandya is also firing on all cylinders.

“I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket,” Shastri said during an event at the Mumbai Press Club.

“With Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) at No.4, Hardik (Pandya) at No.5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No.6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing.”

Not worried about Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury, Shastri said that India’s strong batting should hold the team in good stead at the World Cup.

“This Indian team, they have played superbly in Australia. Those tracks suit their batting. If you are one of the best batting sides, irrespective of how good your bowling or fielding is, you have the chance to win the Cup. You qualify for the semis, your batting takes off, you can beat any opposition. On conditions, India having been there four-five times in the last five-six years will make a massive difference,” he added.

While he praised the batting, Shatri expressed concerns over India’s fielding.

“One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding,” he said. “They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out (in the first game) against Pakistan. “Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra.”

The former India all-rounder also feels that India senior players may bid adieu to T20Is after the 2022 World Cup.

“Come what may, I see India having a new team after this World Cup, much like the team which went in 2007—there was no Tendulkar, Dravid and Ganguly. Dhoni took the side out and won the tournament. The same thing can happen. It is not that they are not good enough, but you want them for the other two formats, there is a World Cup coming next year, so you don’t want to burden those players,” Shastri said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.