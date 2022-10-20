T20 World Cup: If India don't win the trophy, it won’t be for lack of preparation, says Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels that Team India has had the ideal preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and it will be a big surprise if they don’t win the tournament. India are set to open their campaign on 23 October against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has played two practice games against Western Australia XI and a warm-up against hosts Australia to prepare for the tournament. India’s warm-up match against New Zealand was washed out. Before flying down under, India also played back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. They won both series.

“If the Indian team does not win the ICC T20 World Cup it won’t be for lack of preparation,” Gavskar wrote in his mid-day column. “Not only have they gone to Australia almost three weeks before their first game of the tournament, they are also playing practice games against good sides that should get them ready for the tournament. The old saying, ‘if you fail to prepare then prepare to fail’ will not apply to this Indian team as, apart from these games in Australia, they also played six T20 matches at home and won four out of those to show that they are tuning in nicely for the big event.”

Gavaskar added that despite Jasprit Buraha and Ravindra Jadeja’s injuries, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding India’s upcoming campaign given their strong preparation for the tournament.

“India’s performance in the white ball bilaterals has always been good, be it at home or overseas, but it’s in the multilateral events that they have been stumbling. In the past it’s been because they have come cold into the event. But that isn’t the case this time around and that’s why, with a terrific blend of youth and experience, there’s optimism among Indian cricket fans that the Cup should be coming home. Yes, the other teams have also been playing practice games and that should hold them in good stead, but there’s a buzz about this Indian team despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja,” he wrote.

