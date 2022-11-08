Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

T20 World Cup: ‘ICC = PCB’, Shakib Al Hasan’s LBW decision sparks another umpiring controversy, Watch

Shakib had reviewed the umpire’s decision immediately, believing he had edged the ball, but the third umpire did not have conclusive evidence.

Shadab Khan appeals for the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. AP

Shakib Al Hasan’s dismissal in Shadab Khan’s 11th over attracted some controversy after as giving him LBW was considered to be an umpiring error.

Shakib was adjudged LBW as Shadab bowled a tossed-up delivery and it dipped as it got closer to him. The ball hit his pads and the umpire ruled him out. However, he reviewed it straight away.

The snicko showed a big spike when the ball passed the bat, but the bat hit the ground at the same time, and hence, the umpire didn’t have conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

The other aspect of the dismissal was that Shakib was more than three metres down the track, and hence the on-field decision stayed.

Considering that the southpaw had it reviewed straight away, he was sure of an inside edge and was devastated by the final call.

Bangladesh were unhappy with several umpiring decision during their match against India as well, and it continued against Pakistan. Several Pakistan fans and experts had highlighted the umpiring errors during India vs Bangladesh encounter, as a Bangladesh win on Thursday would have improved their chances of qualification.

Twitter gave Pakistan a hard time after Shakib’s LBW decision – a probable umpiring error – benefitted them on Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions –

Updated Date: November 08, 2022 08:15:21 IST

