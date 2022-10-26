T20 World Cup: 'I thought it was a no ball,' says Michael Atherton on controversial decision during India-Pakistan game

Three days have passed since the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and fans are still not over the events that transpired on Sunday.

The clip of Virat Kohli’s back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over of the chase is still dominating discussions on Cricket Twitter while ardent supporters continue to sing praises for what they consider one of his greatest knocks ever.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

There’s also the contentious no-ball call in the final over of the Indian innings bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz that many Pakistanis, both current and former cricketers and fans, feel was unjust and robbed Babar Azam and Co of a victory.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Atherton joined the conversation on the no-ball controversy, siding with the umpires on the topic.

“I thought it was a no-ball and the umpire’s call was fine. I am glad not be on commentary. There was so much happening,” cricketer-turned-commentator Atherton said in a conversation with Eoin Morgan and Ian Ward on Sky Sports.

“It’s just genius, it really is” Athers, Wardy and Morgs discuss India vs Pakistan and Virat Kohli innings… has there been a better #T20WorldCup match? pic.twitter.com/9jEMVF1ppI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 25, 2022

Atherton added that the decision to award runs to India after the ball ricocheted off the stump in the free hit was also justified and a “logical” decision.

Read: Wasim, Shoaib join Pakistan’s chorus against controversial no-ball call

Both Atherton and Morgan were all praise for Kohli, who steered India towards a four-wicket victory from a near-impossible position with a scintillating 82 not out off 53 deliveries.

“One of the best T20 games with an epic innings by Virat Kohli,” said Atherton.

“Nobody saw it coming, very few things in life that you struggle to describe. Considering the pace and bounce of it, it was simply genius. Level of skill. He is the man,” said Morgan, who recently stepped down as the England white-ball captain, a role that has since been taken over by Jos Buttler.

Team India face Netherlands in their next Group 2 clash on Thursday before taking on dark horses South Africa on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.