India’s T20 World Cup ended in a disaster on Thursday when England handed the Men in Blue a 10-wicket drubbing in Adelaide in a lopsided encounter. Following the loss, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who once served as the team’s vice-captain, felt that India’s captain Rohit Sharma was at fault for not spending enough time with the team.

Rohit Sharma also had a miserable World Cup as he shot just one fifty in the tournament (against Zimbabwe) and aggregated 116 runs at an average of just 19.33.

“Main ek baat bolunga jo chubhegi agar Rohit Sharma sunenge (I would say one thing which might hurt Rohit Sharma. If you have to make a team as captain, you have to stick with the side for the entire year,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz. “How many series did Rohit Sharma play this year? I’m not saying this in hindsight, I’ve been saying this since before. Even in New Zealand, the coach isn’t travelling.”

#TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match. We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.

Jadeja further took a shot at India’s recent decision to play multiple captains during the year as India played Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Shikhar Dhawan among others as captains on multiple tours.

“Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai. (There should only be one leader in the team. If there are 7, it would be difficult).” the former India player said further.

