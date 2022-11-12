Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  T20 World Cup: Here's how much Team India will get as prize money after semi-final exit

T20 World Cup: Here’s how much Team India will get as prize money after semi-final exit

India lost to England in the second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup to bow out of the tournament.

India lost toe England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022. AP

The T20 World Cup 2022 has reached the final stage where England and Pakistan are set to lock horns with each other in the title clash on Sunday in Melbourne. While Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final, England marched into the finals on the back of a thumping 10-wicket win against India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier made an announcement that the winners of this edition’s T20 World Cup will get a prize money of $1.6 million while the runners up will get $0.8 million.

Apart from this, the two teams who bowed out of the competition after losing the semis will receive $400,000 each while the other eight sides who failed to make it to the final four and crashed out in the Super 12 stage will get $70,000 each.

READ: India need to handle powerplays and mindset better

Moreover, for every win in the Super 12 stage, a side will get $40,000 which means India who won four games out of the five that they played will get a total of $560,000, which is approximately equal to Rs 4.51 Cr.

Talking about the semi-final clashes, England chased down a target of 169 against India, courtesy a batting masterclass from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

On the other side, Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets as they chased down a target of 153.

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 13:10:02 IST

