T20 World Cup: ‘Good things come in pairs’, Fans obsess over Kohli-SKY bromance as India defeat Netherlands

Team India continued its winning streak in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated Netherlands in their second Super 12 stage match of the tournament by 56 runs.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar and skipper Rohit Sharma struck half-centuries as the Men in Blue posted a challenging 179/2 in 20 overs. It was followed by a solid bowling display that restricted Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs. With the triumph, India sit at top of the Group 2 table with 4 points.

Indian fans were all praise for the Men in Blue, but special mentions were reserved for Kohli and Suryakumar and their partnership. Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings said for all of us when they said, “Good things come in pairs.” The Punjab franchise wrote, “2 points, 2 wins, too many reasons to be happy.”



Fans are clearly not tired of Suryakumar and Virat Kohli’s bromance. One of them said, “SKY (Suryakumar)- VK (Virat Kohli): A love story we never imagined but always needed.”



One of the Indian cricket fans went on to predict that India will play the finals, and probably win the tournament. “My prediction? India will play in the final. (And probably win!),” the tweet read.

My prediction? India will play in the final. (And probably win!) — @LionoftheSavannah (@Lion_For_Truth) October 27, 2022



While Rohit scored 53 runs, Kohli and Yadav remained unbeaten on 62 and 51 respectively. The Player of the Match award was bagged by Suryakumar for his impressive innings. The batter brought up his half century in just 25 balls and a strike rate of 204, courtesy seven 4s and one 6.

The Indian bowlers had also put up an all-round performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each. Mohammad Shami scalped one wicket.

Moving forward, in their third match of the World Cup tournament, India will take on South Africa on 30 October in Perth.

