Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup: From Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Amir, former players react to Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe

Cricket

T20 World Cup: From Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Amir, former players react to Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan players expressed their disappointment on social media and blamed poor selection as well as the team's approach during the run-chase against Zimbabwe.

T20 World Cup: From Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Amir, former players react to Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe

Pakistan have put themselves in a difficult situation for semi-finals qualification after losing to Zimbabwe. AFP

Former Pakistan players were left fuming and disappointed after their side’s defeat to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in a nerve-wracking contest by one run as their batting unit collapsed while chasing a 131-run target.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

The former players criticised team selection as well as the on-field strategy. Several players also made Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja their target. Captain Babar Azam, Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq, and selector Muhammad Wasim were also targeted for the team’s poor performance.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that the team selection as well as the performance was average and that the team had to work hard even against Zimbabwe.

Here are several noteworthy tweets from former Pakistan players –

 

Former skipper Salman Butt retweeted a post from West Indies’ Darren Sammy.

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 28, 2022 13:26:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan bring Fakhar Zaman into squad
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan bring Fakhar Zaman into squad

Pakistan included top-order batter Fakhar Zaman in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Friday, replacing spinner Usman Qadir after he suffered a thumb injury

Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: ZIM stun PAK by 1 run in a thriller
First Cricket News

Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: ZIM stun PAK by 1 run in a thriller

Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM), T20 World Cup 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Zimbabwe have defeated Pakistan by 1 run in a final-ball thriller

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Babar's one-handed blinder leaves teammates wide-eyed; watch video
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Babar's one-handed blinder leaves teammates wide-eyed; watch video

Babar Azam pulled off a blinder while fielding at slip as Regis Chakabva was dismissed for a golden duck off Shadab Khan's bowling.