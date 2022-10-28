T20 World Cup: From Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Amir, former players react to Pakistan’s shocking defeat against Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan players were left fuming and disappointed after their side’s defeat to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage match at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in a nerve-wracking contest by one run as their batting unit collapsed while chasing a 131-run target.

The former players criticised team selection as well as the on-field strategy. Several players also made Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja their target. Captain Babar Azam, Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq, and selector Muhammad Wasim were also targeted for the team’s poor performance.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that the team selection as well as the performance was average and that the team had to work hard even against Zimbabwe.

Here are several noteworthy tweets from former Pakistan players –

Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch?

Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

A hearthbreaking loss. We must not give up though. Chin up guys.#PAKvsZIM #T20WorldCup — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 27, 2022

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Former skipper Salman Butt retweeted a post from West Indies’ Darren Sammy.

Waking up this morning still stunned at the manner in which @ZimCricketv defended these runs against @TheRealPCB that was pure Will power by Zimbabwe, they played like a Star Team last night. (Not a team of stars) And deserved to win 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) October 28, 2022

You guys deserve this celebration..very well played.the way you boys defended 130 runs target was just so amazing..Congrats @ZimCricketv @SRazaB24 👏🏻 short of words for team Pakistan 😔 just a sheer disappointment #PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/rQhxZdgcYJ — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 27, 2022

