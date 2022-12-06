The T20 World Cup for Blind 2022 has encountered some problems off the field after the Pakistan team’s arrival in hosts India was delayed owing to visa related issues. The Pakistan team was scheduled to play South Africa on the opening day of the tournament but the game had to be rescheduled.

The team’s late arrival has also put a question mark on the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash scheduled to take place on 7 December in Delhi.

“Pakistan team hasn’t go the visas yet and their arrival has been delayed. They were scheduled to play their first match today (6 December) against South Africa but the game will have to be rescheduled. Bangladesh initially had their rest day today. So, they are playing South Africa,” a CABI official told Firstpost.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council informed news agency PTI that they have not been issued visas by India despite applying for it well in advance.

“We have still not been issued visas by Indian authorities although the tournament is starting from today,” a PBCC official said.

“We have applied for the visas since 23rd November and have also sent a letter to the Blind Cricket Council to look into the matter.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.