Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup for Blind: Pakistan's arrival delayed owing to visa issues, IND-PAK clash under dark clouds

Cricket

T20 World Cup for Blind: Pakistan's arrival delayed owing to visa issues, IND-PAK clash under dark clouds

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play each other on 7 December in the T20 World Cup for Blind 2022.

T20 World Cup for Blind: Pakistan's arrival delayed owing to visa issues, IND-PAK clash under dark clouds

Pakistan were slated to begin their campaign against South Africa. (Photo Source: PBCC/Twitter)

The T20 World Cup for Blind 2022 has encountered some problems off the field after the Pakistan team’s arrival in hosts India was delayed owing to visa related issues. The Pakistan team was scheduled to play South Africa on the opening day of the tournament but the game had to be rescheduled.

The team’s late arrival has also put a question mark on the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash scheduled to take place on 7 December in Delhi.

“Pakistan team hasn’t go the visas yet and their arrival has been delayed. They were scheduled to play their first match today (6 December) against South Africa but the game will have to be rescheduled. Bangladesh initially had their rest day today. So, they are playing South Africa,” a CABI official told Firstpost.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council informed news agency PTI that they have not been issued visas by India despite applying for it well in advance.

“We have still not been issued visas by Indian authorities although the tournament is starting from today,” a PBCC official said.

“We have applied for the visas since 23rd November and have also sent a letter to the Blind Cricket Council to look into the matter.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 06, 2022 14:41:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Indian cricket needs return to 2007's bold approach if they are to win ICC trophies again
First Cricket News

Indian cricket needs return to 2007's bold approach if they are to win ICC trophies again

India’s search for the ICC trophy continues and even after a host of changes, both in captaincy and coaching, the drought continues

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years
First Cricket News

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years

The move was prompted by the political situation in Afghanistan which has not hosted international teams.

Why India need to ditch archaic approach to selection and take a leaf out of IPL playbook
First Cricket News

Why India need to ditch archaic approach to selection and take a leaf out of IPL playbook

It’s high time the T20 format in India is looked at from a different perspective, ditching the old-school approach, which frankly seems quite outdated.