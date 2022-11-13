English all-rounder Sam Curran won player of the match and player of the tournament for his stupendous effort when it mattered the most as his 3/12 bowling spell proved pivotal in England’s T20 World Cup final win over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Curran made an impact for England early in the game after their skipper Jos Buttler sent Pakistan to bat first. Curran claimed the big wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay. The Pakistani opener was coming to the game on the back of a big half-century against New Zealand in the semifinal in Adelaide earlier this week.

Curran went on to claim 13 wickets this T20 World Cup, which was second most this tournament behind Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who had the advantage of facing minnows in the group stages. Curran was impactful for England from the word go as he coughed up his best bowling spell at the beginning of the Super 12 stages against a tricky Afghanistan with a figure of 5/10. This was also the best bowling figure of the tournament.

Player of the #T20WorldCupFinal 💪 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩 Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances 😍#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LD2xHaA5UL — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2022

While there wasn’t any awards given for the most wicket takers and run getters separately, India’s Virat Kohli finished as the highest run scorer of the tournament with an aggregate of 296 in six games. Kohli also finished with the tournament’s best batting average of 98.66 while also shot most fifties in the tournament at 4. India’s Suryakumar Yadav, who shot three fifties in the World Cup, hit most fours at 26 ahead of Kohli’s 25.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw 109 against Bangladesh was the top score this tournament while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza shot 11 sixes and grabbed the top spot among most sixes.

Among bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered the most maiden this tournament at 3 while none of the remaining bowlers bowled at least two maidens. South Africa’s Fred Klaassen, however, bowled most dots this tournament at 93.

T20 World Cup award list

Player of the final match: Sam Curran (England)

Player of the tournament: Sam Curran

Most Runs: Virat Kohli (India) – 296

Most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 15

Highest score: Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 109

Best batting average: Virat Kohli – 98.66

Best batting strike rate: Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) – 400

Best batting strike rate (innings): Marcus Stoinis (Australia) – 327.77

Most fours: Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 26

Most sixes: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 11

Most 50’s: Virat Kohli – 4

Best bowling figure: Sam Curran – 5/10

Best bowling average: Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 6.33

Best bowling strike rate: Afif Hossain (Bangladesh) – 6.00

Best economy: Nasum Ahmed (Bangladesh) – 3.00

Most maidens: Bhuvneswar Kumar (India) – 3

Most dot balls: Fred Klaassen – 93

