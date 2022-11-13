Shoaib Akhtar has said that England will be up against a tough challenge in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan unlike their semi-final game against India which they won easily by 10 wickets.

T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan vs England Live Blog

Team India had a poor game at Adelaide in the semi-final. They could only score 168/6 batting first and England complete the chase without any drama as captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales forged an unbeaten 170-run opening partnership.

Former Pakistan pacer Akhtar has said that Pakistan have better pacers than India and England will have to work hard to clinch the trophy.

Read: Unpredictable Melbourne weather has everyone on the edge

“Farak ye padega ki England ek comprehensive position me hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan kuch na kuch karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won’t get a walkover),” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

England last won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and are the current ODI champions. Pakistan have also won the T20 World Cup trophy once, back in 2009. Both teams are hoping to win their second T20 World Cup title.

Preview: It’s ENG batters versus PAK bowlers in explosive final at the MCG

Akhtar also spoke about Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who returned to form in the semi-final against New Zealand by scoring individual fifties.

“Babar aur Rizwan pe bohot depend karta hai. Jis strike rate se khele hain, vo important hain. Jin 6 overs me hamaara strike rate missing tha, vo vaapis aa gaya hai. Melbourne wicket allow karegi aapko ki aap ussi strike rate ko maintain karke khelein. (A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their strike rate against New Zealand was very important. The wicket in Melbourne would allow them to maintain a similar strike rate),” Akhtar added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.