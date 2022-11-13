England’s Sam Curran was on Sunday adjudged both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament following his heroics in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne, but the all-rounder said that Ben Stokes deserved the Player of the Match award.

Sam Curran finished with impressive figures of 3/12, but Stokes played an equally pivotal role in the final, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries. This was also Stokes’ maiden fifty in T20 Internationals.

“Ahh! I don’t think this award is for me. Ben Stokes deserves this, as he has done this many times for England. So, I think he is the real owner of this,” Curran said at the post-match presentation.

“The plan was simple. It was to bowl according to the dimensions of the ground. So I planned accordingly and executed them really well. Pakistan bowled brilliantly. They nipped around and put us under pressure. Stokes is a guy that we, the younger boys, look upto. He has the experience, and he has done it in these big stages. He is a great player. People do question him, which is incredible. Amazing crowd tonight,” the 24-year-old added.

Curran had an impressive World Cup with the ball, finishing the tournament with 13 wickets. He ended up as the tournament’s second highest wicket-taker, with 13 scalps, with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga leading that list.

Sam Curran’s figures of 5/10 against Afghanistan in Perth was also the best bowling figures this T20 World Cup.

“To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven’t bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving,” Curran said.

