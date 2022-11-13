Mohammed Shami had no qualms in taking a dig at a heartbroken Shoaib Akhtar after his country Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday.

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a low-scoring final where the losing side could only put a paltry 137/8 on the board on a surface that demanded a total beyond 160. Pakistan bowlers did put up a fight by taking five English wickets before Ben Stokes scored a half-century to dash Pakistan’s hopes of winning the title.

Following the loss, retired pacer Akhtar took to social media to post a heartbroken emoji to express his emotions. His post came two days after the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said on his YouTube channel that Indian cricket is going through it’s lowest point while adding that Mohammad Shami’s inclusion in the team was pointless.

Shami exacted his revenge by Quote retweeting Akhtar’s post saying ‘it’s call Karma’ while posting heartbroken emojis beside it.

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

To rejig readers’ minds, Shami was earlier ignored for World Cup selection while the likes of Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik were named as standbys. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Chahar were ruled out of the tournament before India left for Australia, opening the doors for Shami into the team.

India’s veteran spinner Amit Mishra also took a dig at Pakistan’s former cricketers’ and fans’ claims of their country having the best bowling line-up by posting a photo of Virat Kohli hitting Haris Rauf for that famous six over long-on during his legendary 82 not out knock against Pakistan earlier in the Super 12 stages after India were reeling at 31/4 while chasing 159.

