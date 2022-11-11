India were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup following a nightmare of a performance by the bowlers in front of the rock-solid England opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

The Buvneshwar Kumar-led Indian bowling unit failed to collect a single wicket which resulted in a thumping 10-wicket defeat in the second semi-final. Prior to the loss, a dark shadow of disappointment covered the Indian dugout.

Following the humiliating exit, star batter Virat Kohli penned a long heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the fans for standing by the team even in the toughest kind of situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Kohli wrote, “We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all of our supporters who showed up in such large numbers to cheer us on in the stadiums. Always be happy to represent our nation when donning this shirt.”

The comment section saw a lot of Indian fans backing the Men in Blue and congratulating them for reaching the final four. An individual commented, “You all are our strength, happiness and pride. We believe in you. And no matter what, we will back you like a father to a son. Keep fighting, keep rising, and keep the positivity high. The journey is still on.”

Read: Time for India to make tough decisions after embarrassing exit

Some of them also lauded Kohli for his contribution in the first innings. After the early departure of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, he kept going quite composedly and scored a crucial 50 runs off 40 deliveries. An overwhelmed fan acknowledged, “You gave your best.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who also shone with the bat shared a special post on his Instagram handle after the match. His emotional post reads, “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built together and we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hard work for months on end.”

Pandya also thanked the supporters by saying, “To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting.”

Notably, Pandya’s explosive knock of 63 runs in 33 balls helped Men in Blue post a respectable 168/6 after the disciplined English attack had kept the Indian batters under check for a majority of their innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)



Suryakumar Yadav, who enjoyed a good campaign with the bat, wrote on his Instagram, “Hurtful loss. So close, yet so far. Grateful to our fans who create an electrifying atmosphere, no matter where in the world we are. We are appreciative and proud of the team’s and the support staff’s tireless efforts on their behalf and for one another. Proud to play for my country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)



In the match, India skipper Rohit lost the toss and was asked to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler. India’s efforts were not enough as the Adelaide Oval surface did not provide much assistance to the Indian bowlers. From the very first over, Buttler and Hales started attacking and maintained an excellent run rate, helping the English brigade clinch the victory in just 16 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.