Australian batting star David Warner might be seen keeping the wickets during the T20 World Cup if first-choice wicket-keeper Matthew Wade gets injured, said the team’s captain Aaron Finch.

Finch made the statement on the eve of Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Group 1 encounter in Sydney, where he was asked if not having a back-up wicket-keeper will effect the team as Josh Inglis was ruled out with a freak injury. Australia added all-rounder Cameron Green to the squad instead of adding a ‘keeper.

Finch, however, was happy with Warner with the gloves during the training session.

“Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven’t done it before, it’s a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that’s a risk we are prepared to take at the moment,” Finch said.

The 35-year-old captain, added that Green won’t play a role in Saturday’s game against the Tasmanian rivals.

“No, I don’t think so. He has just arrived this morning from Perth. He has come in as a cover. We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it. But we feel Cam gives a bit better balance to the squad,” he said.

