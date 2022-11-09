It was pure magic, the way Pakistan rose from the dead, a Phoenix-like resurgence that was thought to be impossible not one week ago. On Sunday last, all of the nation was praying for a miracle – for South Africa or India to lose so that they would still be in the fight. It wasn’t a strong conviction, but a feeble hope.

But, by the end of the day, their prayers were heard and the team was in the semi-final. Now, on this Wednesday, Pakistan sealed their berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, with a performance which was a far cry from sheer passion and chance. It was a display of pure professionalism, with coach Matthew Hayden’s contribution to this side reflecting in every aspect.

Pakistan gave New Zealand no chance at all to make a fight of it as they virtually coasted into the final post the Power Play, and the big Australian’s mark was seen in every step.

Hayden has been on social media, exhorting the side, urging them to give more. It may not always be that the Aussie’s drawl was clear to each and every player, but there was no doubt that his drive and professionalism had a clear mark on the semi-final with the most un-Pakistan like fielding adding to ever-daunting bowling attack.

New Zealand had little option than to bat after winning the toss. Getting runs on board and then defending them would be the strongest suit in each knockout game, and here too they got off on the right foot.

But what they had not bargained for was being out-thought in the field. They had always known that they would be against a massive bowling battery, but had bargained on some blunders in the field to come to their aid.

Not one match has gone in the tournament so far where Pakistan have not dropped at least one catch. But there was no such glitch on Wednesday. On the contrary, they were right up there with the best in the business. In fact, as it turned out, Pakistan fielded way better than New Zealand at the end of the day and that in itself made their job that much easier down the order.

The bowling was, as always, the best in the World Cup, and the early inroads in the Power Play were a testament to that, as well as the fielding. Shaheen Shah Afridi is returning to his best, while the other bowlers were all in the fight.

New Zealand were surprised, and that puts it mildly. They were expecting a hammer and tongs bowling attack, but not the kind of ground fielding they witnessed.

That apart, the field placements, another testament to Hayden’s influence was another challenge. The deep fielders on the on-side were all kept a good 15 yards inside the ropes, challenging the Kiwis to go over and find the boundary.

New Zealand never rose to that challenge, or rather, the Pakistan bowlers never let them get under the ball.

Kane Williamson scored a few, but his T20 credentials have not improved through this tournament. Daryl Mitchell by and large played a lone hand and the rest just did not come to the party.

More so, they realised that the pitch was not the best, sothey fell back to the slow bouncers and cutters towards the end of the rivals’ inning and that made a massive difference.

Then of course, the batters got into action. Babar Azam got an early life as New Zealand fielded well below their normal excellent selves. With Mohammad Rizwan taking on the new ball bowlers right from the start and with the skipper joining in, the Power Play essentially decided the match, as New Zealand had few answers.

Pakistan showed a little bit of their nervous selves towards the end of the game with just a few runs to get, but eventually it all fell in place for them.

Now they will be the team to watch. India and England meet up for their contest on Thursday and that too should be quite the humdinger. But irrespective of who get to the final, taking on Pakistan will be a new challenge now.

They are no mixing passion and professionalism, aggression with cunning. This can be quite a mix to counter. So, watch out for Pakistan, whoever goes into the final.

