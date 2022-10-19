Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
T20 World Cup: ‘Curtis Campher's thing is winning one match on his own every WC’, Twitter hails Ireland’s run chase

Ireland registered their highest run chase in T20Is as well as the highest partnership in T20 World Cups in their match against Scotland.

Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets. ICC/ Twitter

Ireland defeated Scotland in their second Group B match on the back of a brilliant fifth-wicket century stand between Curtis Campher and George Dockrell.

Scotland, batting first, posted 176/5 in 20 overs as Michael Jones led the innings with a crucial 86-run innings. The total seemed defendable at the halfway stage.

Scotland’s prospects got brighter as Ireland was reduced to 61/4 in the 10th over of the run chase. That is when Campher and Dockrell joined hands in the middle and tried to stabilize the run chase.

Campher hit a mesmerizing 72 runs from 32 deliveries to guide his team home while Dockrell played an able second fiddle scoring 39 off 27 deliveries. The two produced a 119-run partnership – the highest for Ireland in T20 World Cups.

Group B is alive and has opened wider with Ireland’s win over Scotland. The win would also give some breathing space to West Indies as they face Zimbabwe in an important contest.

The Twitterati heaped praise on the batters for their effort to ensure an Ireland win over Scotland.

Updated Date: October 19, 2022 14:56:06 IST

