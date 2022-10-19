Ireland defeated Scotland in their second Group B match on the back of a brilliant fifth-wicket century stand between Curtis Campher and George Dockrell.

Scotland, batting first, posted 176/5 in 20 overs as Michael Jones led the innings with a crucial 86-run innings. The total seemed defendable at the halfway stage.

Scotland’s prospects got brighter as Ireland was reduced to 61/4 in the 10th over of the run chase. That is when Campher and Dockrell joined hands in the middle and tried to stabilize the run chase.

Campher hit a mesmerizing 72 runs from 32 deliveries to guide his team home while Dockrell played an able second fiddle scoring 39 off 27 deliveries. The two produced a 119-run partnership – the highest for Ireland in T20 World Cups.

Group B is alive and has opened wider with Ireland’s win over Scotland. The win would also give some breathing space to West Indies as they face Zimbabwe in an important contest.

The Twitterati heaped praise on the batters for their effort to ensure an Ireland win over Scotland.

I love that Curtis Campher’s thing is winning once match on his own every World Cup. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 19, 2022

What a game between @cricketireland and @CricketScotland Curtis Campher and George Dockrell we’re simply superb. #T20WorldCup2022 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 19, 2022

West Indies can lose today & qualify because if Zimbabwe beat Scotland & West Indies beat Ireland there will be three teams locked on two points & the second qualifier will be determined by NRR. So if WI do lose today, minimising the margin could keep them alive. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 19, 2022

Ireland’s Curtis Campher now becomes the first player to register a fifty and also claim four wickets in four balls (vs Netherlands at Abu Dhabi in #T20WorldCup 2021) in a T20I career.#T20WorldCup2022 #IREvSCO #ScovIre — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 19, 2022

WHAT A DAY FOR IRELAND in Hobart. Their highest ever successful chase (180), highest ever individual score (Curtis Campher 72 not out) and highest ever partnership (119 b/w Campher and Dockrell) in T20 World Cup history. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 19, 2022

