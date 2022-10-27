Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar dazzles in India’s win over Netherlands with consecutive maidens in powerplay

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar dazzles in India’s win over Netherlands with consecutive maidens in powerplay

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh and captain Scott Edwards, finishing with figures of 2/9 from three overs as India hammered Netherlands by 56 runs to stay on top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar dazzles in India’s win over Netherlands with consecutive maidens in powerplay

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with KL Rahul after dismissing Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh. AP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been copping a lot of criticism lately for leaking runs aplenty, especially in the death overs. The veteran seamer had faced a lot of flak for bowling two horror overs during India’s Asia Cup campaign, both the penultimate over of the innings against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

He was even more expensive against Australia at home, going wicketless for 52 runs in the first T20I at Mohali in which India failed to defend 209, leading to some sections of the Indian cricketing fanbase to doubt his place in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup squad.

Bhuvneshwar, however, has been a different beast in the T20 World Cup so far. After a disciplined outing against Pakistan where he conceded 22 from four overs while dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi, he was even better against Netherlands on Thursday in India’s second match of the Super 12 stage.

After India posted a challenging 179/2 on the board in what was a two-paced Sydney wicket, Bhuvneshwar helped build pressure on the Dutch early in the innings with back-to-back maidens in the powerplay. Opener Vikramjit Singh failed to score a run in the first over of the run chase, and would get his stumps rattled in the third, which would finish as a wicket-maiden for the swing specialist with his powerplay figures reading 2-2-0-1.

Bhuvi would be then be brought back in the death overs with the target well beyond Netherlands’s reach; he would add a second wicket for himself by dismissing Dutch captain Scott Edwards, and would concede his only boundary of the evening the next ball to Shariz Ahmed.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami would bowl the remaining overs of the chase, by then reduced to a formality, as India collected a second win on the trot, hammering Netherlands by 56 runs to stay on top of Group 2.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 17:43:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Rohit hails India's 'near-perfect' win over Netherlands but says not too happy with his knock
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Rohit hails India's 'near-perfect' win over Netherlands but says not too happy with his knock

Rohit Sharma had four hits to the fence and three maximums in his 39-ball innings as India posted 179 for two and then limited the Netherlands to 123 for nine for a 56-run win.

T20 World Cup: Melbourne welcomes Team India with mesmerising street art
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Melbourne welcomes Team India with mesmerising street art

Melbourne is well known for its vibrant walls, and both the city and suburbs are covered in street art.

A sneak peek into Team India's day out at Rottnest Island ahead of T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

A sneak peek into Team India's day out at Rottnest Island ahead of T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue will be in action on 23rd October against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne