T20 World Cup: ‘Aur select karo average log’, Shoaib Akhtar blasts Pakistan after shock loss against Zimbabwe

Pakistan suffered yet another heartbreak at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, suffering a shock one-run loss at the hands of the unfancied Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

The defeat at the Perth Stadium comes four days after the Men in Green ended on the wrong side of another last-ball thriller against India, beginning their campaign with a four-wicket loss.

While Cricket Twitter erupted over what will go down as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest wins in their cricketing history, with even the Zimbabwean president joining the banter over a ‘Fake Pakistani Bean’ while congratulating the Chevrons, the Pakistani cricketing community was once again left disappointed and many a fan and ex-cricketer took to the microblogging website to express their anguish.

Among them was pace legend Shoaib Akhtar, who tweeted a video with the caption: “Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it.”

“Very, very embarrassing. Really, really embarrassing. Aur select karo average log. Aur select karo average team management and the average PCB (Keep selecting average people. Keep selecting average team management and average PCB). This is the outcome.

“I’m really super, super disappointed, and you’re losing against Zimbabwe now?” Akhtar said in the clip that has since garnered thousands of retweets and tens of thousands of likes.

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

While the Pakistan bowling attack had done well to restrict Zimbabwe to 130/8 after the positive start they got off to, the batters succumbed to the pressure created by the spirited Craig Ervine-led side that has never reached the knockout stage of either an ODI or a T20 World Cup.

Shan Masood and Shadab Khan had rescued the team from yet another shaky start, but Sikandar Raza’s three-wicket burst in the 14th and the 16th overs brought the Zimbabweans back in the game. Brad Evans’ superb final over then was the cherry on the cake, with Pakistan losing a wicket off each of the last two balls after needing 11 to win from the last six deliveries.

