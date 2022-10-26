T20 World Cup: Ashwin reveals he cursed at Karthik while walking out to bat during tense chase against Pakistan

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster Group 2 encounter of the T20 World Cup on 23 October. Star India batter Virat Kohli propelled India to an improbable victory in what was a T20I match for the ages.

In addition to Kohli, several fans are also praising Ravichandran Ashwin for displaying nerves of steel, having come out to bat when India needed 2 runs off 1 ball.

Ashwin showed tremendous presence of mind to guess that Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz would aim for his pads. Nawaz did exactly that but the ball drifted down the leg side and Ashwin left the ball nonchalantly to collect a wide.

Ashwin has now opened up about that high-pressure situation on his YouTube channel.

“The moment I saw the ball going down the leg side, I decided not to have any business playing it and decided to leave it alone and got one run for the wide. As soon as I got that run, I was so relaxed,” Ashwin was quoted as saying.

The 36-year-old also revealed that he cursed Dinesh Karthik for getting out in that crunch situation and leaving him with the tricky task of scoring 2 runs off the last ball.

Ashwin said, “As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, ‘No no, we still have time, let us do what we were here for’. It seemed like I was walking for ages to get to the pitch.”

Ashwin was quite candid on his YouTube channel and shared what was going on in his head when he scored the winning run. With one needed off the last ball, Ashwin calmly chipped the ball over the mid-off fielder and collected one of the most important singles in the history of Indian cricket.

Ashwin added, “As soon as I got that run, I was so happy. Now, no one will throw any stones at my home! If I can lift the ball and place it somewhere, it will be good. I thought God has made this guy smash Haris Rauf over his head for a 6 on the backfoot and over the square leg for another with a flick. Won’t God allow my chip over the infield in some vacant area? And thank god, it did. What a moment.”

India will take on Netherlands in their next match in Group 2 on 27 October. It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma will make any change to the playing XI for the match against Netherlands.

