T20 World Cup: Ashwin lets non-striker Miller off with a warning during India-South Africa match; watch video

The T20 World Cup meeting between India and South Africa on Sunday had it all, from fiery spells to outstanding knocks and superb catches. It even had a rare instance of Ravichandran Ashwin giving an erring non-striker a warning for backing up too much, instead of just running him out.

The incident took place during the 18th over of South Africa’s chase of the 134-run target. The senior off-spinner was tasked with bowling the over with India skipper Rohit Sharma opting to save Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the last two overs.

While the gamble to bring a spinner in at that stage backfired for the Men in Blue with a set David Miller smashing a six off each of the first two balls of the over, bringing the equation down to less than run-a-ball, Ashwin had the chance to run the southpaw out in the final delivery of the over while bowling to Wayne Parnell, but deviated from his usual self by pardoning the non-striker, letting him off with a look of warning.

While the mode of dismissal has generated controversy more often than not ever since Ashwin decided to run Jos Buttler out in a similar manner during the 2019 season of the IPL, it has been legalised by the ICC, who moved it out of the ‘Unfair Play’ section in its laws in a recent amendment.

South Africa, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup while handing India their first loss of their campaign with a five-wicket win at the Perth Stadium. Miller, let off on 46 by Ash, would then go on add another 13 runs in his unbeaten knock, including back-to-back fours that sealed the chase in favour of the Proteas.

Miller had earlier shared a 76-run stand with Aiden Markram, who also scored a half-century on the day, to rescue the South Africans from a shaky start after the Indian seamers wreaked havoc in the powerplay, reducing them to 24/3 at one stage.

