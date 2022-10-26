T20 World Cup: Amit Mishra takes 'Spirit of Cricket' dig at England after loss by DLS to Ireland

India’s veteran cricketer Amit Mishra took a sly dig at England after their loss to Ireland in a major upset at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

England lost the game by five runs by Duckworth Lewis method after rain forced England to stall their innings at 105/5 in 14.5 overs while chasing a target of 158. Calculations revealed that England were still short by 5 runs of the par score and subsequently Ireland were adjudged the winner.

Following the result, Amit Mishra said he hopes England doesn’t say winning by DLS method is against the spirit of the game.

“Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game,” said Mishra in a tweet.

The dig was aimed at India women’s team dramatic win against England at the Lords’ when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end, previously known as mankading’. Following the incident several England current and former players said the dismissal goes against the spirit of the game while their Indian counterparts backed Deepti for he quickwittedness.

