There’s a possibility that the 2024 T20 World Cup could be shifted from West Indies and USA to England. The lack of proper infrastructure in co-host USA could force ICC to take the 2024 T20 World Cup to England, News18 CricketNext reported on Monday.

England, Ireland and Scotland have the rights to host the 2030 T20 World Cup, but the ICC could ask West Indies and USA to host the 2030 edition and could have the next year’s World Cup in Europe.

Such a move would also allow the USA to develop its infrastructure to be ready for an ICC event.

“There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too,” a source in the know of things told News18 CricketNext.

“Right now, it will be a rushed process to get the venues ready. England were already allotted the 2030 World Cup and they, unlike other nations, can host an event in June-July.”

A former USA Cricket official told the website that currently USA is not ready with the venues for the T20 World Cup.

“Where will you host it? I can tell you that the ICC site visits which happened recently, many parks, free spaces with some green cover to be precise, were being explored to have a modular set-up in place for the World Cup. Modular stands and everything else also modular in nature. But it’s going to be one hell of a task to even pull that off and even if they do, not entirely sure whether it would meet ICC standards. There are lot of ICC checklists for a venue and I highly doubt the modular or the makeshift venues will make the cut,” the official said.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, USA Cricket has also been in the news recently for administrative issues. Dr Atul Rai, the former interim chairman of USA Cricket, was replaced by Kuljit Singh Nijjar in April.

Vinay Bhimjiani resigned as CEO after five months in the post and the board is still looking for his replacement.

