Cape Town: Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Brits hit 68 in a South African total of 164 for four, then held four catches, two of them exceptional, as England were restricted to 158 for eight.

South Africa will meet defending champions and heavy favourites Australia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Medium-pace bowler Khaka took three wickets in the 18th over to put the target just beyond England’s reach.

“Khaka is a phenomenal bowler, one of the best in the world. She showed her class today,” said South Africa skipper Sune Luus.

England captain Heather Knight admitted it had been a “brilliant game of cricket”.

“We did well to take it close. They bowled straight lines and made it tough for us,” said Knight whose team had made the semi-finals by winning all four group games.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail made the first two breakthroughs after England made a fast start, then bowled Knight in the final over to snuff out England’s last hope.

Laura Wolvaardt and Brits launched South Africa’s best batting performance of the tournament.

They followed up their unbeaten century opening stand in the last group match against Bangladesh by putting on 96 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs.

The victory over the more fancied English side, naturally, led to a barrage of reactions on social media. Here we take a look at select tweets, especially from the South African cricket fraternity:

This is unbelievable. South Africa, with no Dané van Niekerk and so many side dramas, will play the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Many of us never thought we’d see this day. @NewlandsCricket showed up. What a dream! #cricker — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) February 24, 2023

History made!!! The #MomentumProteas have beaten England to advance to their first ever Cricket World Cup final 👏👏👏They will meet Australia in Sunday’s ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup Final 🙌🙌 #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/WRLoI4RWmZ — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) February 24, 2023

Well you’d have to say South Africa passed their fitness test today #T20WorldCup — Daniel Brettig 🏏 (@danbrettig) February 24, 2023

SOUTH AFRICA ARE THROUGH TO THE #T20WorldCup FINAL 🔥🇿🇦🔥🇿🇦🔥🇿🇦 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) February 24, 2023

What a noise at Newlands… reminds me of Lord’s in 2017… raw passionate supporters cheering on their country. It’s moments like these that galvanise a sport in that location and one hopes that CSA invest in the domestic & international structure. Fabulous for SA. — 🗡️Charles Dagnall 🗡️ (@CharlesDagnall) February 24, 2023

What a performance from SA to make their FIRST WORLD CUP FINAL! Brits and Wolvaardt set the foundations and a crucial knock from Kapp to finish the innings with flair. SA’s bowlers were clinical at the death. de Klerk the stand-out in the middle overs. Exceptional game and crowd. — Melissa Story (@melissagstory) February 24, 2023

South Africa lost the first game of this World Cup. They’re now in the final. That’s one hell of a journey. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 24, 2023

Incredible scenes! That’s an enormous result for SA. They’ve come so close in recent times and now they get their chance on the biggest stage at home. #T20WorldCup #ENGvSA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 24, 2023

With inputs from AFP

