  • T20 World Cup 2023: 'History made!', Twitterati hail South Africa's thrilling semi-final win against England

Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail played key roles in South Africa's thrilling six-run win over England in the second semi-final of the 2023 T20 World Cup in Cape Town

The South African players celebrate the dismissal of England's Alice Capsey during the second semi-final of the 2023 T20 World Cup in Cape Town. AP

Cape Town: Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Brits hit 68 in a South African total of 164 for four, then held four catches, two of them exceptional, as England were restricted to 158 for eight.

South Africa will meet defending champions and heavy favourites Australia in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Medium-pace bowler Khaka took three wickets in the 18th over to put the target just beyond England’s reach.

“Khaka is a phenomenal bowler, one of the best in the world. She showed her class today,” said South Africa skipper Sune Luus.

England captain Heather Knight admitted it had been a “brilliant game of cricket”.

“We did well to take it close. They bowled straight lines and made it tough for us,” said Knight whose team had made the semi-finals by winning all four group games.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail made the first two breakthroughs after England made a fast start, then bowled Knight in the final over to snuff out England’s last hope.

Laura Wolvaardt and Brits launched South Africa’s best batting performance of the tournament.

They followed up their unbeaten century opening stand in the last group match against Bangladesh by putting on 96 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs.

The victory over the more fancied English side, naturally, led to a barrage of reactions on social media. Here we take a look at select tweets, especially from the South African cricket fraternity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 00:27:51 IST

