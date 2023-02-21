When Harmanpreet Kaur took field for India’s T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday, she created history to become the world’s first player, be it male or female, to play 150 T20I matches.

Harmanpreet had earlier equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of 148 T20Is when India played West Indies in the T20 World Cup, and surpassed the Team India men’s skipper when she faced England in the next match. Thereby, she also became the first Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (143 matches) is behind Harmanpreet in the women’s list.

“It means a lot, I got an emotional message from my teammates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games,”Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss on Monday.

India reached the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, beating Ireland by five runs on the DLS method. Smriti Mandhana’s 87 had taken India to 155/6 after India had opted to bat. Ireland were 54/2 from 8.2 overs when rain stopped play, and with rain pouring down even 40 minutes later, the match was called off with India being declared the winner on DLS method.

The two semi-finals will be played on 23 and 24 February in Cape Town.

